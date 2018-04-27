Хиляди граждани и фирми с проблеми при вписванията в Търговския регистър

Противно на клетвите на управляващите да намалят бюрокрацията за бизнеса и гражданите ситуацията се влошава. Заради законодателни безумия десетки хиляди граждани и фирми имат в момента проблеми с вписвания в Търговския регистър, а други чакат месеци за документи от Агенцията по кадастъра. Агенцията по вписванията (АВ) нареди на служителите си да работят и през уикенда, за да може поне малко да се навакса изоставането с обработването на заявленията за регистрация на фирми, пререгистрация на юридически лица с нестопанска цел, промяна в обстоятелствата или за липса на дейност през предходната година. Към момента има около 11 000 забавени преписки, които АВ се надява да изчисти в следващите няколко седмици.
Проблемът възникна заради промени в Закона за счетоводството, влезли в сила от 1 януари 2018 г. Те задължиха фирмите, които не са осъществили дейност през предходната година, да обявят това обстоятелство със заявления към агенцията. Заедно с тази промяна следваше да бъде приет и образец на заявление за деклариране на липса на дейност, но това не се случи. Затова фирмите бяха принудени да пишат декларации със свободен текст, които системата на АВ обаче не приема автоматично. Затова служителите на АВ трябва да въведат информацията ръчно. Проблем възникна и с изричното изискване декларирането да бъде направено от управител или упълномощен адвокат, тъй като мнозина са били в чужбина или в болници, пише в. "Сега".
В периода 1 януари - 31 март 2018 г. в АВ са подадени над 200 000 заявления от дружества, които не са упражнявали дейност през изминалата година. "Вследствие на това се стига до генериране на забава в регистъра и невъзможност да се обработят подадените заявления в законовите срокове", твърдят от АВ.
От кореспонденция с финансовото министерство, свързана с приемането на поправките в ДОПК и Закона за счетоводството, е видно, че АВ е изразила сериозни забележки към задължението на фирмите без дейност специално да декларират това обстоятелство. АВ предлага това да става чрез годишния финансов отчет, който задължително се подава до 30.06. всяка година. Идеята обаче не се приема.
Освен това системата на Търговския регистър автоматично разпределя за разглеждане заявленията по реда на постъпването им, независимо дали те са за първоначална регистрация, за пререгистрация на ЮЛНЦ, за промяна в обстоятелствата или заявление за липса на дейност през предходната година. Така забавянията са в целия спектър на дейност на агенцията.
След два месеца пък се очаква нов наплив - за подаване на годишните финансови отчети. Предполага се, че около 300 000 фирми ще подадат такива. Отделно от това върви и пререгистрация на фондациите. По закон това трябваше да стане в срок от 3 години. Но фондациите, които нямат дейност, трябваше да подадат декларации с общата вълна до 31 март. А за да направят това, трябваше да се пререгистрират. Това може да се окаже наложително и за фондациите с дейност, тъй като според едно от тълкуванията на закона, за да подадат финансов отчет, те трябва да се пререгистрират. Така 3-годишният срок се съкращава драстично. Липсата на всякакви разяснения по въпроса със сигурност ще доведе до нов хаос.
Опашките вече са налице пред Агенцията по геодезия, картография и кадастър, където хиляди хора чакат за скици за имоти или за поправки в кадастрални карти. Пред bTV гражданин обясни, че чака от 19 януари скица, която е трябвало да стане за седмица, но в средата на април разбрал, че се прави някакво проучване. Строителен предприемач пък се оплака, че от шест месеца не може да започне строеж в София заради грешка в кадастралната карта. Оплаквания за забавяния има и от брокери, и от хора, които не могат да си продадат имотите.
Според ръководството на агенцията забавяне има само при по-сложните скици и корекции, а при най-масовата услуга - скица, необходима за сделка например, това рядко се случва. Все пак обаче признават, че проблем има, тъй като има около 7000 заявления, които трябва да се решат от 12 души. Затова от службата призоват хората да си "проверяват статуса на преписките онлайн" и да не се трупат пред гишетата.
Редактор: Деница Райкова
