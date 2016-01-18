10-те града, от които през 2017 г. бяха публикувани най-много снимки

Популярността на социалната мрежа за споделяне на снимки Instagram не спира да расте. Потребителите ѝ вече са над 800 милиона.
Сред най-споделяните кадри са, разбира се, тези от пътувания и екскурзии. Ето и кои са 10-те града, които най-често виждахме в Instagram през 2017 г.
10. Барселона, Испания.
10. Барселона, Испания.
9. Истанбул, Турция.
8. Джакарта, Индонезия.
7. Санкт Петербург, Русия.
6. Лос Анджелис, САЩ.
"L.A. really is its own thing – it's a totally unique city. There are people that think it's like the promised land, and at the same time there's a lot of people that just think it's impossible to understand." - Nathan Willett
5. Париж, Франция.
4. Сао Пауло, Бразилия.
3. Лондон, Великобритания.
We own the night and when the light dies we just remain quiet. A few whispered words wandering through the light blue air, shared by two caring silhouettes that don't regret the night they met.
2. Москва, Русия.
1. Ню Йорк, САЩ.
Редактор: Деница Райкова
