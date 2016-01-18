10-те града, от които през 2017 г. бяха публикувани най-много снимки

10-те града, от които през 2017 г. бяха публикувани най-много снимки
Източник: iStock/Guliver

Популярността на социалната мрежа за споделяне на снимки Instagram не спира да расте. Потребителите ѝ вече са над 800 милиона.

Сред най-споделяните кадри са, разбира се, тези от пътувания и екскурзии. Ето и кои са 10-те града, които най-често виждахме в Instagram през 2017 г.

10. Барселона, Испания.

9. Истанбул, Турция.

🇹🇷#istanbul #turkey#drone#dronestagram

Публикация, споделена от Aaron Zhou (@sleepingforest1226) на

8. Джакарта, Индонезия.

I’ll work my ass off, so I can give my beloved a decent place to life

Публикация, споделена от Rendiansyah Nugroho (@rendiansyah) на

7. Санкт Петербург, Русия.

#stpetersburg #russia

Публикация, споделена от Kitty Cat (@misssavic) на

6. Лос Анджелис, САЩ.

5. Париж, Франция.

Rooftops ✨

Публикация, споделена от Mary Quincy (@mary_quincy) на

4. Сао Пауло, Бразилия.

Eu volteei, agora pra ficar 🎶 #Sampa ❤️

Публикация, споделена от Fernanda Corbi (@fernandacorbi) на

3. Лондон, Великобритания.

We own the night and when the light dies we just remain quiet. A few whispered words wandering through the light blue air, shared by two caring silhouettes that don't regret the night they met.• • • Panasonic Lumix GX800, 12-32mm.• • • #london #tones #night #lights #longexposure_shots #shutup_london #uk_shooters #lumix #visitlondon #thisislondon #travel #LDN4ALL_rhythmic #london4all #agameoftones #visitlondon #ilovelondon #london_enthusiast #metropolis_london #london_only #toplondonphoto #londonvisionaries #humlondon #wundrouslondon #thelondonlifeinc @we.love_london #hq_uk #bigben #LO_Unlimited #colourgrams #longexpo #itssolondon #towerbridge

Публикация, споделена от Maike van der Hoek (@thunder.shots) на

2. Москва, Русия.

❤️ Подписывайтесь на @topparisresto 😋 TOP Moscow 📷 by @hobopeeba • #topmoscowphoto Смотрите галерею на странице !! Look at the featured gallery to share the L❤️VE #communityfirst #moscow

Публикация, споделена от Moscow (@topmoscowphoto) на

1. Ню Йорк, САЩ.

Spread love today.

Публикация, споделена от Humza Deas (@humzadeas) на

